App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 03, 2017 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara announces 50% discount on business class fares

Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara today announced a flat 50 percent discount on all business class fares starting as low as Rs 4,611.

Vistara announces 50% discount on business class fares

Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara today announced a flat 50 percent discount on all business class fares starting as low as Rs 4,611.

The offer begins from today and is available until May 6. It will be valid for travel between May 12, 2017 and February 20, 2018, according to the airline.

The offer holds for some of the favourite holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among other destinations across Vistara's network.

Under this plan, Delhi-Srinagar business class tickets for weekdays will be priced at Rs 6,250, Delhi-Leh at Rs 8,400 Delhi-Goa at Rs 10,250, Kolkata-Port Blair at Rs 10,250.

Fares for weekend travels are lower.

Seats under this offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the airline added.

Vistara serves 19 destinations with over 530 weekly flights and a fleet of 13 aircraft.

tags #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.