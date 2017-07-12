Vista Pharma's Telangana plant gets warning letter from US FDA

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Vista Pharmaceuticals has received a warning letter from the US drug regulator for significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at its formulation plant in Telangana.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected the plant of the Hyderabad-based company located at Narketpalli in Nalgonda district from September 19 to 23, 2016 and issued Form 483 observations.

Vista responded to the observations in October last year with a corrective action plan, but has since failed to convince the US FDA.

“Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated,” US FDA said in its warning letter posted on its website.

Moneycontrol reviewed a copy of the warning letter that US FDA addressed to Dhananjaya Alli, Managing Director of Vistas.

US FDA also stated a labelling violation related to Vista’s generic vasodilator isoxsuprine hydrochloride, 20 mg tablets marketed in US.

Vasodilan tablets, generically known as isoxsuprine hydrochloride, are the subject of pending Drug Efficacy Study Implementation (DESI) proceeding by US FDA.

The approval for Vasodilan was withdrawn effective March 13, 2009. While it is generally FDA’s policy to allow drug products subject to an ongoing DESI proceeding to remain on the market during pendency of the proceeding, the side effects need to be mentioned on the labels.

“Until you correct all violations completely and we confirm your compliance with CGMP, FDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer,” US FDA said.

The US drug regulator gave 15 days for Vistas to respond to its warning letter.

For Vista, the Narketpalli plant is the sole facility exporting drugs to US market.

Shares of Vistas dropped 4.93 percent to close at Rs 32.75 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.18 percent to end at 31,804.82 points.