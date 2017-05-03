Vishal Sikka’s statement to hire 10K people in the US could be just a rhetoric: TV Mohandas Pai

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka’s statement to hire over 10,000 American workers over the next two years including 2,000 people in state of Indiana in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data, could be just a rhetoric aimed at calming the Trump administration’s hostilities towards IT outsourcing companies, feels a former top Infosys executive.

“It would be very difficult for an Indian company to hire over 2,000 American IT specialists in deep technologies such as AI and machine learning in a place like Indiana. The key talent in technology space in the US likes to work in the Silicon Valley, and the statement could be aimed at pandering the current political climate of the country,” former Infosys HR Head TV Mohandas Pai, told Moneycontrol.

It’s imperative to note that US vice president Mike Pence is a member of the US House of Representatives from Indiana. Pai further added that hiring 10,000 people in the US within two years would also be a challenge for Infosys due to a shortage of talent in the technology field.

Infosys is estimated to have about 15,000 people in the US on a work visa. Its plans to announce an additional 10,000 US workers could mean that a large number of H-1B holders would be returning back to India, to be replaced by US counterparts.

Hours after Infosys’ announcement to hire US citizens, a White House spokesperson praised the company’s move.

"We're glad to see companies like Infosys see opportunity in the American economy again," Ninio Fetalvo, a White House official, said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Ironically, just last month, a White House official had targeted Indian IT companies. "Top recipients of the H-1B visa are companies like Tata, Infosys, and Cognizant— they will apply for a very large number of visas, more than they get. By putting extra tickets in the lottery raffle, if you will, and then they’ll get the lion’s share of visas," a senior US administration official had said.

Pai also said that the big technology companies in the US such as Google, Facebook and Apple have been built with global talent.

There are over 165,000 Indian students currently in the US universities. “By not allowing them to work for US companies in areas such as technology where there is a lack of talent, the US would be hurting its economy,” he said.

However, it will be an indirect benefit for India, Pai added. “When highly skilled talent especially in the STEM field with global exposure returns to countries such as India and China, they would start new companies and spawn innovation. It would help GDP grow tremendously in home economics,” he said.

harsimran.julka@nw18.com