Vishal Sikka plans to hire costly talent abroad as Infosys eyes expansion in developed nations: Report

Moneycontrol News

Infosys plans to pay over Rs 1 crore to more than 1,800 employees in developed countries, according to a report in The Economic Times.

India's IT giant aims to expand its foreign operations and last month announced that it will hire 10,000 people in the US, in an attempt to fight the rising threat of automation and protectionism. The hiring will be a mix of freshers and experienced people in America.

In the last fiscal, the company paid salaries of over Rs 1 crore to only 50 of its employees based in India, from the total of 151,956 it employs here, the report stated.

Experts say, cost pressure on Infosys are unlikely to last long as the entire IT industry is trying to compete for similar talent.

"The firms are trying to address this to some degree by hiring out of college and these wages will be lower and more in line with the USD 70,000 for first year workers. But the wages will quickly climb to the market average of USD 125,000-USD 150,000 (Rs 80-96 lakh) as these employees gain experience," Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO of IT advisory firm Everest Research told ET.

Responding to the newspaper's query, Infosys said that its overseas hiring in FY17 was in line to how it was in FY16 and the average salaries have been consistent during both the years. It further added that any potential impact due to the recently announced US recruitment has been factores in the company's margin.