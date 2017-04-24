Visa wars: Nasscom defends Indian IT firms, battles with White House over H1-B issue

Moneycontrol News

Countering White House’s criticism of Indian IT companies, software association Nasscom on Monday said that only six of the top 20 H1-B Visa recipient employers in FY2015 were Indian IT companies.

The White House had last week targeted Indian IT companies – namely Infosys, Cognizant and TCS for misuse of the H1-B Visa lottery system.

"Among the companies named by White House, the two Indian companies namely TCS and Infosys together received 7,504 approved H-1B Visas in FY 2015; which is only 8.8 percent of the total approved H1-B Visas," Nasscom said.

In a press briefing last week, a senior White House official had targeted three Indian companies. “Top recipients of the H1-B Visa are companies like Tata, Infosys, Cognizant -- they will apply for a very large number of visas, more than they get, by putting extra tickets in the lottery raffle, if you will, and then they’ll get the lion’s share of visas,” a senior US administration official had said.

Nasscom has retorted to White House by saying that there is a growing shortfall between the supply and demand for computer science majors in the US workforce, especially in cutting-edge fields such as cloud, big data, and mobile computing.

"All Indian IT companies cumulatively account for less than 20 percent of the total approved H1-B Visas; although Indian nationals get about 71 percent of the H1-B Visas," a Nasscom statement said.

The industry body said that the high number of H1-B allotments to Indians was 'a testimony to the high skill levels of Indian-origin professionals', especially in the very coveted STEM skills category. However, the White House has said that the high number of visas falling in the lap of Indian IT companies was due to the raffle system.

Indian IT companies with roots in India took about 21,750 visas of the total 65,000 cap in 2014. Big US employers of H1B include Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Accenture, Syntel, Apple etc.

War of words on salaries

Nasscom also pointed out that the average wage for visa holders is over USD 82,000 apart from a fixed cost of about US 15,000 incurred for each visa issued which includes visa cost and related expenses. This is over 35 percent higher than the minimum prescribed exempt wage of USD 60,000.

But, the White House disagrees on this count. “Those three companies (TCS, Infosys and Cognizant) are companies that have an average wage for H1-B Visas between USD 60,000 and USD 65,000. By contrast, the median Silicon Valley software engineer’s wage is probably around USD 150,000,” the White House said in a briefing last week, hours before US President Donald Trump signed an executive order named 'Buy American, Hire American'.

Nasscom also pointed that the annual number of Indian IT specialists working on temporary visas for Indian IT service companies is about 0.009 percent of the 158-million-member US workforce, thus having negligible impact.

“Right now, H1-B Visas are awarded in a totally random lottery -- and that's wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most-skilled and highest-paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans,” Trump said in a speech later post signing the executive order.

This year, only about 199,000 applications for H1-B Visas were received for the 2018 intake compared to 236,000 received last year, as employers fear rejection of applications by the Trump administration.