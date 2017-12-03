App
Dec 03, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijaya Bank to raise Rs 1,300 cr via bonds in FY'18

"...the board has accorded its approval for raising Rs 1,300 crore by way of additional tier 1 bonds under Basel III for the financial year 2017-18 (revised additional capital requirements amounting to Rs 1,000 crore in addition to Rs 300 crore already approved by the board)," the bank said in a BSE filing.

Public sector lender Vijaya Bank said today that its board has approved raising Rs 1,300 crore via bonds in the current fiscal under the Basel III global capital adequacy norms.

According to the bank's website, it had a network of 2,031 branches, 13 extension counters and 2,001 ATMs as on March 31, 2017 across the country.

