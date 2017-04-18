App
Apr 18, 2017 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Mallya saga: How things went awry for the king of good times

Mallya has been in the UK since March last year, when he left India as banks pursued him for defaulting on loans worth around Rs 9,000 crore.

Vijay Mallya saga: How things went awry for the king of good times

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was on Tuesday granted bail soon after being arrested in London by Metropolitan Police on an extradition request by the Indian government.

As the law finally catches up with him, below is the sequence of events that have led to Mallya's downfall:

Vijay_Mallya_Timeline_Apr182017

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Vijay Mallya

