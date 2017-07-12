Jul 12, 2017 10:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Video: Tygr expands operations to Mumbai
Are you tired of having to choose between just two cab aggregators to get around Mumbai? Well, there's good news for you. Kolkata-based Tygr has launched its services in Mumbai, and is hoping to shake things up!
Are you tired of having to choose between just two cab aggregators to get around Mumbai? Well, there's good news for you. Kolkata-based Tygr has launched its services in Mumbai, and is hoping to shake things up!
Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Uttkarsh Chaturvedi for more details.