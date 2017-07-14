Video: Realty churn & PE deals

The real estate sector is undergoing a churn. The new regulatory mechanism - Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has been put in place in most of the states - and goods and services tax (GST) implementation is also changing the realty landscape. Not only that. The government has also been focussing on the affordable housing segment. So how are these changes impacting private equity deals in the sector?Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan for more details.
