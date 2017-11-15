App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 13, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta submits initial expression of interest for Jaypee Infratech

Vedanta, however, said that no negotiations have taken place on this with Jaypee Infratech.

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has submitted a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for Jaypee Infratech currently undergoing the Insolvency Resolution Proceedings (IRP).

The company has "submitted a preliminary non-binding Expression of Interest for submission of resolution plan of Jaypee Infratech Ltd under corporate insolvency process (CIRP)," Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.

It, however, said that no negotiations have taken place on this with Jaypee Infratech Ltd.

The statement comes amid reports that Vedanta is among the few players who have shown interest in buying Jaypee Infratech in full or in part.

related news

The company further said, "the submission of EoI is in the normal courses of business and an indication of preliminary interest and does not constitute any offer to buy the asset."

The EoI invited by insolvency resolution professional (IRP) has received response from various entities, including corporates and asset reconstruction companies.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution for Jaypee Infratech under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Moving ahead with the process, the NCLT-appointed IRP Anuj Jain on October 27 issued a public notice seeking applications from entities with regard to Jaypee Infratech.

The last date for submission of EoI was November 7.

Jaypee Infratech has defaulted on Rs 526.11 crore outstanding loan to IDBI.

The company, which is into road construction and real estate business, has constructed the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Delhi and Agra. The company is developing more than 30,000 flats in Noida, most of which are incomplete.

Home buyers have been protesting against significant delays in completion of the projects.

As per the public notice issued by IRP, the interested body corporates having minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore as well as investment companies and fund houses with minimum assets under management of at least Rs 1,000 crore will be eligible to put in their applications.

Net worth, the total of share capital and free reserves, as on March 31, 2017, will be considered while deciding the eligibility of the applicants.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.