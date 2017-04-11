App
Apr 11, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vedanta says India unit's zinc output up 40% in fourth quarter

Refined zinc production rose to 215,000 tonnes in the quarter ended March 31, from 154,000 tonnes a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday refined zinc production at its India unit rose nearly 40 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher output at a mine in Rajasthan.

Refined zinc production rose to 215,000 tonnes in the quarter ended March 31, from 154,000 tonnes a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Full-year integrated zinc production at its Indian unit fell 12 percent to 670,000 tonnes due to lower availability of mined metal in the first half of the year, Vedanta said.

