Vedanta says India unit's zinc output up 40% in fourth quarter
Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday refined zinc production at its India unit rose nearly 40 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher output at a mine in Rajasthan.
Refined zinc production rose to 215,000 tonnes in the quarter ended March 31, from 154,000 tonnes a year earlier, the company said in a statement.Full-year integrated zinc production at its Indian unit fell 12 percent to 670,000 tonnes due to lower availability of mined metal in the first half of the year, Vedanta said.