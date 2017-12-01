App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

VECV sales up 55% at 4,916 units in November

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 3,174 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles today reported a 54.9 per cent increase in total sales at 4,916 units in November.

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 3,174 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

The November sales figure includes 4,727 units of Eicher brand and 189 units of Volvo brand.

tags #Business #Companies #VE Commercial Vehicles

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.