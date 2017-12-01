VECV sales up 55% at 4,916 units in November

Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles today reported a 54.9 per cent increase in total sales at 4,916 units in November.

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 3,174 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

The November sales figure includes 4,727 units of Eicher brand and 189 units of Volvo brand.