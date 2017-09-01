V-Guard Industries ups stake in Guts Electromech to 74%

Consumer electrical and electronics player V-Guard Industries today said it has increased its stake to 74 per cent in domestic switch gears and power transformers company Guts Electromech.

The company has acquired 7,82,176 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Guts Electromech Ltd vide share purchase and subscription agreement, V-Guard Industries said in a BSE filing.

The total shareholding of the company in Guts Electromech is 14,54,223 equity shares of Rs 10 each and the same constitutes 74 per cent of the paid up share capital, it added.

Shares of V-Guard Industries ended 1.22 per cent up at Rs 186.40 on BSE.