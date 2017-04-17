USFDA inspects Baroda plant, no observations issued: Alembic
The bio-equivalence facility was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) from March 6-10; March 13-17 and April 10-12, Alembic said in a filing to BSE.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals today said no observations were issued by US health regulator USFDA after inspection of its Baroda facility.
The bio-equivalence facility was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) from March 6-10; March 13-17 and April 10-12, Alembic said in a filing to BSE.
"There were no 483s issued by USFDA at the end of the inspection," it added. USFDA issues Form 483 observations to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection to notify it of objectionable conditions at the facility.