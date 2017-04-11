App
Apr 10, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA completes inspection of Dahej unit: Ajanta Pharma

"Company's formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from April 3 to 7, 2017," Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma today said the US health regulator has successfully completed inspection of its Dahej facility.

At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued to the company, it added.

Form 483 is issued to a company's management after completion of inspection of its facility to notify regarding objectionable conditions.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma were trading 1.24 per cent up at at Rs 1,741 apiece on BSE.

