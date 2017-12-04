App
Dec 04, 2017 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

User privacy of utmost importance to us, says SHAREit after warning by intel agencies

Last week, intelligence agencies listed more than 40 applications that could allegedly aid a cyber attack against the nation as they store sensitive data of people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a response to the ban notification issued by Indian intelligence agencies last week, China-based content sharing platform SHAREit on Monday said that the company adhered to high security standards and respected the privacy of its users.

"At SHAREit we strictly adhere to high security standards and respect our users privacy. SHAREit is a user friendly content sharing platform and not a malicious or a spyware application as alleged in the reports," the company said in a statement.

"We do not compromise on user’s security and their privacy is of utmost importance to us. We have a huge user base in India and we are committed to providing better products and service to our users with continuous technological developments," it added.

Last week, intelligence agencies listed more than 40 applications that could allegedly aid a cyber attack against the nation as they store sensitive data of people. The agencies have already issued an advisory warning to the army and paramilitary posted on border against their usage.

The company said it is investigating the advisory and is open to interacting with the government.

"We have taken this issue seriously and are investigating the advisory. We are also happy to interact with government and media representatives to give more clarity," it said.

The list has apps for both Android and iOS platforms. Besides SHAREit, the list also has names such as Truecaller, news app UC News and WeChat.

