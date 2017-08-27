US law firm files class action lawsuit against Dr Reddy's for misleading statements

Moneycontrol News

Rosen Law Firm, a New York based investor rights law firm, said it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares between June 17, 2015 and August 10, 2017.

"The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Dr Reddy’s investors under the federal securities laws," said the law firm in a press release.

The lawsuit alleged that the defendant (Dr Reddy’s), throughout the above-mentioned period, made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose the lack of an effective corporate quality system.

“As a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages,” the law suit alleged.

In a class action lawsuit, one or several persons sue on behalf of a larger group of persons, referred to as the class, if a dispute is common to all and the number of affected persons is large.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Dr Reddy’s is yet to respond to the development, and phone calls and messages sent by Moneycontrol to the company remained unanswered at the time of publishing the story.

In 2015, Dr Reddy's was threatened with class action lawsuits by two different law firms on similar grounds of issuing misleading information.

Lundin Law and Khang and Khang, both California-based law firms, said they were investigating claims against Dr Reddy’s about whether the company and its executives violated securities laws by issuing misleading information to investors.

The company had then refuted the allegations and called it “advertorial press releases by law firms”.

However, earlier this month, there were news reports about various law firms threatening to file class action lawsuits against Dr Reddy's for non-disclosure of quality-related lapses at its Indian facilities.

Dr.Reddy’s has been worst hit due to US FDA regulatory actions. The company received warning letter in November 2015 against three of its facilities including two API plants in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and Miryalaguda in Telangana, and an injectable plant in Duvvada, Andhra Pradesh for violations of good manufacturing practices.

Moreover, the company's German subsidiary Betapharm Arzneimittel received communication from the Regulatory Authority of the Germany earlier this month about not having renewed the GMP (good manufacturing practices) compliance certificate of the company’s formulations manufacturing unit-2 in Bachupally near Hyderabad, post its recent inspection of the plant.

The company was just able to resolve Miryalaguda, while the other two plants are still reeling under the impact of the US FDA warning letter. The warning letter cost the company dearly with new approvals getting blocked. Since then the company has lost over half of its market value.

Dr Reddy's shares gained 2.88 percent to close at Rs. 2087.90 on BSE on Thursday.