US FDA asks Indoco Remedies to hire consultant, review manufacturing ops

Moneycontrol News

Indoco Remedies has hired an external consultant and will be responding to US FDA in the next 15 days on its warning letter for its Goa facilities.

Drug-maker Indoco Remedies fell as much as 6 percent on Wednesday after US FDA raised quality control concerns and procedural flaws in its warning letter for the Goa plant.

The US drug regulator also highlighted repeat observations with respect to leakage complaints in multiple products made at the Goa plant, in the warning letter posted on its website.

The US FDA issued a warning letter on March 27, following an inspection of plant II and plant III in Verna in Goa as the drug regulator wasn't fully convinced with the drug maker's response to its earlier observations. The Plant II manufactures ophthalmic and injectables, while Plant III makes tablets. The FDA had inspected the Goa units from August 31 to September 4, 2016.

Indoco Remedies said that the FDA had accepted company?s response to four out of the six observations, but remained concerned with respect to two observations.

US FDA in its warning letter pointed out company?s failure to establish and follow adequate written procedures describing the handling of all written and oral complaints regarding a drug product. The US FDA also said the firm has failed to ensure the responsibilities and procedures applicable to your quality control unit are followed.

"Until you correct all violations completely and we confirm your compliance with CGMP, FDA may withhold the approval of any new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer," US FDA stated in its warning letter.

"Failure to correct these violations may also result in FDA refusing admission of articles manufactured at Indoco Remedies Limited, Plants II & III," it added.

US FDA also recommend engaging a consultant to assist the company in meeting CGMP requirements and also advised the company to assess global manufacturing operations to ensure that systems and processes, and ultimately, the products manufactured, conform to FDA requirements.

https://www.fda.gov/ICECI/EnforcementActions/WarningLetters/2017/ucm550321.htm

Indoco Remedies said the warning letter pertains to leakages of its ophthalmic product called Latanoprost solution which the company supplies to one of its clients in the US. Latanoprost is one of the key products for the company contributing about Rs 25 crore of total sales.

The company in a conference call with analysts last week said the impact of the warning letter on the revenues is minimal, as the US FDA warning letter doesn't restrict the company from shipping products to the US, though new approvals may get impacted.

Shares of Indoco Remedies dropped 1.17 percent and were trading at Rs 232.20 on BSE at 10.48 am, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.53 percent to 29,631.40 points.