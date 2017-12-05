App
Dec 05, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Units 1,2 of KKNPP generates full capacity of 2000 MW

KKNPP Site Director SV Jinnah said though the maximum capacity of each unit was 1000 MW, they had reached the full capacity by 3.30 AM today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Power generation at units 1 and 2 of the Kundankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) touched the maximum level of 2000 MW, a senior KKNPP official said today.

KKNPP Site Director SV Jinnah said though the maximum capacity of each unit was 1000 MW, they had reached the full capacity by 3.30 AM today.

He further said the first Unit had so far generated 16,079 million units while the second unit had generated 4,784 units, since its commission.

"It was a major feat as the two units of the power plant had generated 2000 MW.. This is the only nuclear power station in the country to generate 2000 MW in the country," he added.

