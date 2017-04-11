App
Apr 11, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

United Spirits says prohibition give rise to other social ills

"A huge body of evidence - both globally and in India - shows that prohibition is not an effective tool to address alcohol misuse. On the contrary, prohibition gives rise to other social ills such as illicit alcohol, bootlegging and crime," Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer, United Spirits said in statement.

With Madhya Pradesh announcing phased prohibition of alcohol, liquour manufacturer United Spirits said ban on spirits gives rise to other social ills like illicit alcohol, bootlegging and crime.

State governments lose revenue that can be used for social development, he said, adding it also criminalises responsible drinkers.

"Rather than sweeping measures, we need to have targetted interventions that address harmful drinking patterns in a targeted way. The state should not infringe on people's freedom to choose whether to drink or not," he said.

There should not be ban on those who choose to drink, to drink better quality, in moderation and in moments of celebration and socialising, he said.

