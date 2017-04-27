Uncertainty is negative; it impacts customer's buying decision: RC Bhargava

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported fourth quarter numbers in line with expectations.

It reported 15.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 1,709 crore for the quarter ended March 31 which was slightly lower than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 1,739 crore. Total income for the company increased by 20 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 20,751.20 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki said the company may invest more than the earmarked Rs 2500 crore this year if the programme for acquiring land – for workshops, showrooms etc picks up speed.

He said despite all the legal headwinds, the company would be aiming for a 10 percent growth in FY18. However, any kind of uncertainty for the industry creates an uncertainty for the customer, which is a serious issue because then that effects his buying decision.

FY17 was a very challenging year for the automobile industry, he said.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 75/share of face value Rs 5, for Rs 2016-17. The dividend in 2015-16 was Rs 35/share of face value Rs 5/.

He said the company is on track to introduce 15 new models by 2020.

Below is the transcript of the interview.

Q: Can there be an upside also to the capex, can it be more than Rs 4500 crore?

A: It can be if the programme for acquiring land for workshops and showrooms and sale of True Value cars and all picks up speed, we will certainly put more money into it. Money is not an issue.

Q: Going forward how optimistic are you of FY18? You have said that the industry has gone through a lot especially with the headwinds of litigation. Do you feel somewhere that also creates uncertainty for the industry when you are making these long term investment plans?

A: It creates uncertainty for the industry and the customer. To me customer uncertainty is a serious issue because he is the buyer. If the buyer is uncertain about what is going to happen then it affects his buying decisions.