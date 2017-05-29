App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 29, 2017 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK trade union blames Indian IT companies for British Airways outage

The GMB employee union directly accused the BA's decision to outsource Information Technology (IT) jobs from India in 2016.

Moneycontrol News

Indian IT companies were blamed for the British Airways' (BA) system failure which led to commotion in London's Heathrow and Gatwick Airports on Saturday. The GMB employee union on Sunday accused the BA's decision to outsource IT jobs from India in 2016.

Facebook_British Airway outage

In an attempt to cut costs, British Airways had laid off hundreds of IT professionals and replaced them by outsourcing jobs to India last year, which bears direct relation to the IT outage on Saturday, said Mick Rix, national officer for aviation at GMB trade union.

What Happened?

On May 27, British Airways cancelled all its flights from London after declaring that a global system failure hit the airlines. Heathrow and Gatwick Airports experienced chaos as passengers were left stranded during the bank holiday weekend in London.

Shortly after, British Airways officially apologised for the situation which arose due to an "IT systems outage".

BA Chief Executive, Alex Cruz said in a YouTube video that the IT outage was the result of a power failure and there was no hint of any cyber-attack.

The commotion 

Reports indicated that there were long queues in the airport terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The queue at Heathrow Airport was reported to cover the entire terminal, which is of the size of fifty football fields.

Hotels in and around the airports were overflowing and many passengers slept in the terminals for the lack of hotel rooms. Social media buzzed with angry tweets and Facebook posts from dejected passengers.

https://twitter.com/inher30s/status/868531820790517760

https://twitter.com/ukphillad/status/868415080672743425

Although services resumed on Sunday, there were a number of delays and cancellations in the two airports. The Guardian reported that around 200 BA flights in and out of Heathrow airport were cancelled. While there were no cancellations, flight-delays persisted in Gatwick.

Facebook

https://twitter.com/NickDixonITV/status/869073128647008260

On an average, British Airways deals with 1.2 lakh passengers every day at Heathrow and Gatwick terminals and experts peg the losses arising out of compensations at USD 100 million as the European Union-backed compensation rules for flights delayed more than three hours are quite high.

