App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 22, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK regulator says Uber data breach concealment raises 'huge concerns'

The maximum penalty is 500,000 pounds (USD 662,350.00) under current British law for organisations that fail to notify affected users and regulators when data breaches occur.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Uber's secret USD 100,000 pay-off to hackers to cover up a massive breach of customer and driver data at the ride-hailing firm raises "huge concerns" about its data policies and ethics, Britain's data protection regulator said on Wednesday.

"Deliberately concealing breaches from regulators and citizens could attract higher fines for companies," James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner of the UK Information Commissioner's Office, said in a statement.

The maximum penalty is 500,000 pounds (USD 662,350.00) under current British law for organisations that fail to notify affected users and regulators when data breaches occur.

The new management of San Francisco-based Uber said on Tuesday that it had only learned recently that personal information from about Uber 57 million accounts had been stolen in 2016. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced co-founder Travis Kalanick as CEO in August, said the company had fired two senior security officials involved in the cover-up.

Uber said it was in the process of notifyingÂ various regulatory authoriies but declined to comment further.

tags #Business #Cab-aggregators #Companies #Startup #Uber

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.