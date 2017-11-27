App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK businesses have tremendous opportunities in India: UK India Business Council

A grouping that represents around 100 companies from India and the UK, the council's Group CEO Richard Heald also said the application of "liberalisation" in India is not uniform as certain measures are not percolating down the system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With tremendous opportunities for the taking, majority of British companies are looking to increase their investments in India even as there are areas that require further improvement in ease of doing business, according to the UK India Business Council.

A grouping that represents around 100 companies from India and the UK, the council's Group CEO Richard Heald also said the application of "liberalisation" in India is not uniform as certain measures are not percolating down the system.

"Companies which are engaged with India are increasing their engagement... there are tremendous opportunities for the UK businesses of all sizes and complexion, both now and in the foreseeable future," he told PTI in an interview.

He said that a vast majority of the UK companies are looking to increase their presence and investments in India.

related news

The UK is a leading investor in India, with investments worth around USD 24 billion, excluding foreign portfolio inflows from the UK, among others, as per estimates cited in the council's third annual Ease of Doing Business in India survey report.

"There are areas where we have seen significant improvements and there are areas where we would like to see further improvements," Heald said, adding that factors such as electricity connectivity and digitalisation are hugely positive.

About the overall business climate, Heald said there are a lot of positives that are coming through but is not necessarily percolating down the system.

"The application of liberalisation is not uniform. The messaging among politicians and senior bureaucrats is very strong and positive but as you move down, the execution is not good as we would like," he said.

As per the survey, UK businesses remain "largely positive" about improvements in ease of doing business in India, but there are concerns about the pace and execution of reforms.

To a query about how the bilateral ties could be after Brexit, Heald opined that there is a "special relationship and it could be even more special relationship".

"There is a lot the UK can learn from India and what we are seeing is companies coming here and investing in process and product development which has benefits back in the UK. It improves the efficiency of our businesses. (There are) mutual benefits," he said.

The United Kingdom has decided to move out of the European Union, a move which is commonly known as Brexit.

tags #Business #Companies #India #UK #UK India Business Council

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.