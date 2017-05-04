Ujjivan Small Finance Bank commences operations in Pune

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank today commenced operations from four locations in Pune, taking its total branches to 30 across the country.

The four locations are Swargate, Pimpri, Akurdi and Hadapsar and the small finance bank now operates out of Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.

"In less than three months of our bank launch, we have established our presence across all four regions - South, North, East and West India. In the coming months, we will continue to increase our banking footprint across the country to serve the target customer segments," its managing director and chief executive Samit Ghosh said.

Bajaj Finserv's managing director Sanjiv Bajaj inaugurated the Swargate branch of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank earlier today.

The existing Ujjivan customers in the state would be on-boarded as bank customers. The process of on-boarding over 17,600 microfinance customers has already been initiated, while the transition for the rest will take place in a phased manner, it said.

Ujjivan has presence across 14 districts in Maharashtra with 51 branches, catering to over 3.65 lakh customers, a statement issued here said.

The bank's chief operating officer Ittira Davis said it is offering savings bank account with no charges for minimum balance and also services like doorstep banking, mobile, internet and phone banking, access to biometric ATMs and Aadhar enabled debit cards.