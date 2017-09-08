UCO Bank looking to sell bad loans worth Rs 2,420 crore

Moneycontrol News

Public sector lender UCO Bank has started the process of selling bad loans worth Rs 2,420 crore from 27 accounts, a tender document on its website revealed.

The bank, which is currently under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action, has invited expressions of interest from asset reconstruction companies and other financial institutions. The last date for submitting bids is September 11.

The decision to sell these loans comes at a time when the state-owned lender is formulating a plan to meet the RBI's December 13 deadline for resolving the list of accounts named in its second list of defaulters.

If lenders don’t meet the RBI deadline to formulate plans for at least 28 accounts on the list, they will have no choice but to initiate proceedings against these accounts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

According to a report by Mint, UCO Bank is selling the loans from its corporate loan segment, not limited to any particular sector. According to an anonymous source quoted by the daily, most of these accounts have been non-performing for over two and a half years now and have been adequately provided for.

“As part of a turnaround strategy, resolution through sale of accounts remains a key option for the bank,” the source was quoted as saying.