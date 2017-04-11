UCO Bank Chief talks tough with employees, asks them to lift their game: Sources

Moneycontrol News

Even as public sector banks are weighed down by soaring bad loans, their management have been looking to pass on some of their burden to their employees. This was evident from the recent town hall meeting of UCO Bank which had asked its workforce to life their game.

At the meeting, held in Mumbai on April 8, General Manager and Circle Head played host and made a presentation to all staff members, employees. The Chairman RK Takkar addressed the employees. According to source who spoke to Moneycontrol, a number of performance issues were discussed.

The employees were told to a) mobilise more CASA (current and savings account) b) give better customer service c) to aggressively sell fee-based income which are third-party products like mutual funds and life and non-life insurance policies and d) give emphasis to retail loans, particularly housing loans and e) focus on priority sector lending.

?The government will infuse more money only if we improve services and give emphasis on priority sector lending,? the presentation is known to have said.

The staff was also told to be aggressive with recovery of dues, the source added.

Following the Mumbai chapter, UCO Bank chiefs will be conducting town hall meetings across every state.

Employees were warned that if they fail to perform, reimbursements for variable components like petrol, medical bills and driver's salary will be reduced.

According to sources, the banks have been advised by both the Finance Ministry and the RBI to improve their financials, look for avenues for capital infusion and create a self-sustaining model by selling assets.

As on March 31, the bank?s non-performing assets stand at Rs 22,000 crore.