May 08, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
UberEATS kicks off operations in Mumbai
World's largest cab aggregator Uber has shifted gears to enter the Indian online food delivery space- UberEats kicked off its operations in Mumbai -CNBC-TV18's Yash Jain and Priya Sheth have put together a step by step insight into the UberEats operations.
World's largest cab aggregator Uber has shifted gears to enter the Indian online food delivery space- UberEATS kicked off its operations in Mumbai -CNBC-TV18's Yash Jain and Priya Sheth have put together a step by step insight into the UberEats operations.Watch video for more…