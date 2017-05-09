App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 08, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

UberEATS kicks off operations in Mumbai

World's largest cab aggregator Uber has shifted gears to enter the Indian online food delivery space- UberEats kicked off its operations in Mumbai -CNBC-TV18's Yash Jain and Priya Sheth have put together a step by step insight into the UberEats operations.

Yash Jain
Yash Jain
News Trainee | CNBC-TV18

