Uber partners with Hyderabad Metro for connectivity

Taxi hailing app Uber, today said it joined hands with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) in an effort to provide reliable first and last mile connectivity to the commuters.

According to a press release, Uber has set up its first kiosk at Miyapur Metro Station and will soon expand to other stations across the city.

From reduced travel time to reliable first/last-mile connectivity, this partnership will also alleviate the demand for parking, thereby reducing congestion in the city, it said.

Deepak Reddy, General Manager, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Uber said bridging the first and last mile connectivity gaps, Uber aims to increase the use of public transit systems like the Hyderabad Metro.

"Our goal is to be a good partner to cities and its transit systems, thereby alleviating the need for parking and finally reduce private car ownership. Services like uberPOOL that encourage ride-sharing and uberMOTO that save time are critical to envisaging the future of urban mobility," Reddy said.

Complementing public transit systems, driver partners in the city will also benefit from increased demand for rides starting or ending at metro stations, it added.