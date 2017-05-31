Uber looking to provide UPI-based payment option to its Indian customers

Moneycontrol News

Online cab aggregator Uber is in talks with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to bring the UPI-based payment option on its platform, a top Uber official was quoted as saying by Financial Express.

UPI or Unified Payment Interface is a payment system that allows a user to transfer money directly through his bank account, without the hassle of typing one’s card details or net banking details or wallet password.

“While nothing has been finalised yet, we are looking at various options with UPI being one of them, on how to make the entire system of payments extremely convenient for both drivers and riders,” said Apurva Dalal, Head of India Engineering at Uber.

Apart from cash payments, Uber currently lets riders make payments using debit/credit cards. At the payment wallets end, riders can use Paytm, which has been embedded into the Uber app, for making payments digitally.

Uber, which has a total of 100 employees in its two technology centers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, is looking to give its technology team a boost with more hirings.

Although the company stated that it is looking to hire more designers and engineers among other profiles, it refused to comment on the exact numbers it is planning to recruit.

The US-headquartered cab aggregator recently launched entertainment screens on a trial basis in a select fleet of its cars, along the same lines as its competitor Ola, which operates Ola Play.

Currently operating in 29 cities in India, Uber’s Indian arm reported a net profit of Rs 18.7 crore in FY16, which is a six-fold increase, in its filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Revenues too leapt to Rs 375 crore, again an increase of five times, for the same period.