Uber launches UberEATS in Mumbai to take on Swiggy, Zomato

A string of failures in the startup world notwithstanding taxi aggregator Uber has jumped into the food delivery space launching UberEATS in Mumbai.

Launching an on-demand food delivery app (different from the Uber app), UberEATS has partnered with over 200 restaurants in Mumbai. Besides placing orders the app allows users personalise taste preferences, schedule orders and track delivery too.

For now UberEATS has launched in Mumbai but plans are afoot to take it to other cities. The Bohri Kitchen, Fresh Menu, Le 15, Chaayos, Nom Nom, The Good Wife are some of the restaurant brands associated with UberEATS.

The app-based food delivery space has been witnessing cut throat competition. TinyOwl, a Mumbai-based startup, severely curtailed its operations to limit it only within Mumbai after exiting Delhi and Bengaluru.

Founded in 2014, the Sequoia Capital-backed TinyOwl last year merged with Roadrunnr in an all-stock deal. TinyOwl had resorted to large scale layoffs in an attempt to cut cost and be profitable.

Swiggy, another food delivery startup, reported a loss of Rs 137 crore in 2015-16, over a revenue of Rs 20 crore. Another rival, the Gurugram-based Zomato posted loss of Rs 492 crore in 2015-16, which was more than three times the loss it posted in 2014-15. Its revenues in 2015-16, however, stood at Rs 185 crore.

“We have been here (India) for four years now and have got a lot of learning. We are confident of our own technology. Besides unorganised the food industry in India is worth $15 billion,” said Bhavik Rathod, head of UberEATS India.

The entry of Uber into this space will escalate the pressure on existing players, say market watchers. The management at UberEATS also hinted today about promotional offers to drive initial volumes something which is very common.

“We will be running promotion during the first few months to get the traffic,” added Rathod.

Customers ordering food using an app are usually looking for best discounts. UberEATS will levy Rs 15 as delivery charge — which is half of what Swiggy charges.

UberEATS debuted in 2014 as Uber Fresh as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles. In the past 18 months, it has expanded to 26 countries around the globe, including India and is present in 78 cities worldwide.