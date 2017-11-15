Uber launches mobile food delivery app in Hyderabad

Making inroads into the city's food market, Uber today launched its on-demand food delivery mobile application UberEATS here.

Hyderabad is the seventh city in the country where the cab aggregator has started the app.

The company has partnered with over 300 restaurants across the city for taking delivery orders, UberEATS India head Bhavik Rathod said at a press conference.

Tollywood's leading actress Rakul Preet Singh, as the first customer, placed an order formally on the app.

"We are committed to make eating effortless for everyone, by giving them convenience of ordering food at the push of a button. We hope it helps everyone discover great food through the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, our technology and the Uber delivery network," Rathod said.

The app has gained great momentum in India which has been one of the fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific region (APAC) for the company, said Jason Droege, the head of UberEverything, a business unit within Uber that focuses on creating innovative business ventures.

In India, UberEATS was first launched in Mumbai in May this year. Within six months, the service has been expanded to Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh and now in Hyderabad.