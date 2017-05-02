Uber introduces its food delivery app UberEATS to India

Moneycontrol News

After a successful ride as taxi-aggregator in the country, Uber has launched its on-demand food delivery app, UberEATS in India.

The app allows users to schedule orders, curate restaurants, personalise taste preferences and track the delivery. Initially, the service will be only available in Mumbai.

The company has also appointed Bhavik Rathod (formerly GM, South & West, Uber rides) as the head of UberEATS, India.

Commenting on the launch, Rathod said, “The introduction of UberEATS in India, with Mumbai as the first city, is a major step in our global expansion and showcases our commitment to the region. The app brings the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, innovative technology, and the efficient Uber delivery network at a tap of a button to people in India.”

“The wide selection of meal choices delivered at Uber speed will open new economic opportunities for delivery partners, enable restaurants to connect with more consumers,” he added.

UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. In the past 18 months, it has expanded to 26 countries around the globe, including India.