you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber expands services to Sriperumbudur, Chengalpet, Oragadam

"Uber launched in Chennai in 2014 and has since expanded its service to major parts of city.. Owing to positive response, Uber will also serve suburban areas and smaller town panchayats with this expansion," the company said in a statement.

App-based cab aggregator Uber has expanded its services to city outskirts by providing connectivity to Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Chengalpet.

"Uber launched in Chennai in 2014 and has since expanded its service to major parts of city.. Owing to positive response, Uber will also serve suburban areas and smaller town panchayats with this expansion," the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to expand our coverage area and provide the convenience of ridesharing to more people across the city," Uber South-General Manager, Christian Freese said.

"This also gives us an opportunity to mobilise the micro-entrepreneurship community in these areas," he added.

In addition to Sriperumbudur and Chengalpet areas, Uber would also provide connectivity from Thiruvottiyur to Kovalam, the release added.

