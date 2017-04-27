UB Group plans to take Carlsberg by 'Storm' with new strong beer

Moneycontrol News

Indian beer brewer United Breweries is looking to wean away customers from rival Carlsberg by betting big on its new strong beer 'Kingfisher Storm', reports Economic Times.

Storm will directly compete with Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Strong and Tuborg Classic, once it is rolled-out in 18 months. Carlsberg has steadily gained market share over the last five years and now holds a share of 15% in the domestic beer industry.

A United Breweries official said that this was the most aggressive launch by the company in more than eight years. In order to combat a slump in the beer industry, which fell 2 percent in FY17, the company is banking on youngsters spending more for a stronger beer with smoother taste.

India’s beer market has always been driven by strong beer, which accounts for around 80 percent of the total sales volume. According to some of the country’s major breweries, the industry is expected to grow by 5-7 percent in FY18, driven by expansions and some premium product launches.

United Breweries, which currently holds a market share of around 52 percent, is slated to launch another brand of strong beer by the year-end, along with a number of imported beers.