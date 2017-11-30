App
Nov 29, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two-thirds of beverages will contain less than 100cal: PepsiCo

Beverages and food major PepsiCo India is working on a strategy under which two-thirds of its beverage portfolio will contain less than 100 calories in three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Beverages and food major PepsiCo India is working on a strategy under which two-thirds of its beverage portfolio will contain less than 100 calories in three years, a top official said on Wednesday.

The company planned to achieve the target by 2025 for the global market while for India it has been set at 2021, PepsiCo India Senior Vice-President,(Beverage category), Vipul Prakash said.

"Our plan is at the global vision two-thirds of global beverage portfolio will contain 100 calories by 2025, for India we are looking at 2021..," he told reporters.

Prakash and senior officials were here to launch 'Mirinda Joosy', a new variant under the popular 'Mirinda' brand which contains less sugar content with more fruit juice.

Elaborating on the company's strategy, Prakash said, "if we sell 100 bottles, 67 bottles will contain less than 100 calories."

The company has already launched various products under this initiative which include 'Pepsi Black', 'Diet Pepsi', '7UP Revive', 'Aquafina Vitamin Splash, among others.

He said the company has 62 manufacturing facilities across India and the new variant launched on Wednesday can be produced at any of the facilities.

Tamil Nadu was one of the biggest markets for the company bringing over Rs 1,000 crore in annual retail sales, he said.

"Tamil Nadu is biggest market for Mirinda as a brand and we are launching with less sugar without changing the taste. We are very happy after years of development, we are launching it in Tamil Nadu today," he said.

The new Mirinda variant, priced at Rs 35 for '500ml pet bottle', would be available at various outlets.

