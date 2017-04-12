App
Apr 12, 2017 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two Fortis Healthcare directors resign

Fortis Healthcare today said two of its directors have resigned from the company.

Two Fortis Healthcare directors resign

Fortis Healthcare today said two of its directors have resigned from the company.

The two officials are Lynette Joy Hepburn Brown and Ravi Umesh Mehrotra. While Brown was the non-executive independent director, Mehrotra was holding the position of non-executive director in the company.

While Brown tendered her resignation effective yesterday, Mehrotra has resigned today, Fortis informed BSE.

However, Mehrotra continues to be associated with the Fortis group as executive chairman of RHT Health Trust Manager Pte, a subsidiary of the company and the trustee manager of RHT Health Trust (A business trust listed on Singapore Stock Exchange).

Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 183.05, down 1.29 per cent on BSE.

