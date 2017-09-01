App
Sep 01, 2017 07:08 PM IST

TVS Motor sales up 15.7% in August 2017

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has recorded a 15.7 percent rise in its sales in August at 3,17,563 units.

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has recorded a 15.7 percent rise in its sales in August at 3,17,563 units.

The Chennai-based company had recorded total sales at 2,74,303 units during the corresponding month of last year.

Total two-wheeler sales rose to 3,09,146 units in August 2017 from 2,67,670 units sold in same month of last year. In the domestic market, sales of two-wheelers rose to 2,70,544 units from 2,38,984 units sold during the same month of last year.

Scooter sales in August registered at 1,14,354 units from 76,752 units sold during the same month of last year. Sales of motorcycles, however, slipped to 1,11,927 units in August 2017 as against 1,14,195 units sold same month of last year.

On exports, the company said it grew by 33.7 percent to 45,604 units in August 2017 from 34,097 units sold during the same month of last year. Sales of two-wheeler in the overseas market grew by 34.6 percent to 38,602 units in August 2017 from 28,686 units sold during same month of last year.

On the sales of three-wheelers, the company said it grew by 26.9 percent to 8,417 units in August 2017 from 6,633 units sold during the same month of last year.

tags #Business #Companies

