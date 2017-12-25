TVS Motor re-appoints Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director for next five years

TVS Motor Company today said it has secured shareholders' approval to re-appoint Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director for next five years.

Venu is the the son of the company's Chairman and Managing Director Venu Srinivasan.

The company has got the approval to re-appoint "Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director of the company for a further period of five years commencing from 1st February 2018," it said in a regulatory filing.

The company took shareholders' approval through postal ballot.