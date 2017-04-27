App
Apr 27, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS, Honda top in two-wheeler customer-satisfaction list

TVS Motors and Honda top in customer satisfaction among two-wheelers makers when it comes to after-sales service and communication with consumers, according to a survey.

TVS scored 782 points in customer satisfaction on the after-sales service front, while Honda Motorcycle and Scooter scored 749 points. The overall customer satisfaction stood at 746 points, said the survey by JD Power released today.

While the industry average score is 746, the market leader HeroMoto Corp is below this at 743, followed by Royal Enfield at 735. Other players at way below this.

According to the report, if dealers effectively communicate with customers at key junctures while servicing, overall customer satisfaction notably improves.

"While the process-related customer interactions start and end at the service facility, the communication process starts long before a service is scheduled and lasts long after the work has been completed."

"Therefore, improved execution of communication standards is crucial not only to improving service satisfaction, but also to the dealers and manufacturers to benefit from increased customer loyalty and advocacy," added the survey.

The study is based on responses from 7,310 two-wheeler owners spanning 45 cities.

