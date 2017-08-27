Triumph launches new Street Scrambler bike at Rs 8.10 lakh

British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles today launched all-new version of its Street Scrambler model in India priced at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is powered by a 900cc engine, mated with a five-speed gearbox. It also has safety features such as the latest generation anti-lock braking system -- switchable ABS, Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.

Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Vimal Sumbly said: "Our ambition was to deliver a new segment state-of-the-art rugged off-road styled motorcycle that is both addictive everyday fun and an off-road motorcycle but with its own distinctive attitude."

Apart from being performance-oriented and fun to ride, the new bike can also be customised to suit personalise style, he added.

Triumph currently sells a range of high-end bikes across 14 dealerships in India. It has an assembly facility at Manesar, Haryana.