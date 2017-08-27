App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 24, 2017 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triumph launches new Street Scrambler bike at Rs 8.10 lakh

British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles today launched all-new version of its Street Scrambler model in India priced at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph launches new Street Scrambler bike at Rs 8.10 lakh

British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles today launched all-new version of its Street Scrambler model in India priced at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is powered by a 900cc engine, mated with a five-speed gearbox. It also has safety features such as the latest generation anti-lock braking system -- switchable ABS, Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.

Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Vimal Sumbly said: "Our ambition was to deliver a new segment state-of-the-art rugged off-road styled motorcycle that is both addictive everyday fun and an off-road motorcycle but with its own distinctive attitude."

Apart from being performance-oriented and fun to ride, the new bike can also be customised to suit personalise style, he added.

Triumph currently sells a range of high-end bikes across 14 dealerships in India. It has an assembly facility at Manesar, Haryana.

tags #Companies #Wheels

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.