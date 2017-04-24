Trifecta Capital invests in UrbanClap, StalkBuyLove

Moneycontrol News

Gurgaon-based venture debt firm Trifecta Capital has invested in two more start-ups -- UrbanClap and StalkBuyLove, according to the company's website.

While for home services firm UrbanClap, Trifecta Capital is reported to have raised a debt of around USD 3 million, in StalkBuyLove it has invested USD 1 million as debt.

The three firms did not respond to the queries from Moneycontrol.

In an interaction, earlier during the month, Rahul Khanna, founder and managing director of Trifecta Capital said that the firm planned to invest across 15-20 startups during the current year with the deal size ranging from Rs 5 to 45 crore.

In March, Trifecta also invested Rs 45 crore in online grocery firm BigBasket.

Venture debt funds have gained importance in the last couple of years with most of the startups raising funds to usually meet specified operational targets unlike a venture capital or equity fund which is mostly raised to prepare a war chest and to meet long-term goals.