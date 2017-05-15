Trent plans to open 200 stores in next 3 years

Moneycontrol News

Trent Hypermarket unit Star, or Star Bazaar, is planning to expand its store presence in India by opening total of 200 stores in the next three years.

"Slowly and gradually increasing our footprint and growing our customer base. To us growth is not about number of stores but number of customers who drive our growth," said Jamshed Daboo, Managing Director, Trent Hypermarket — a Tata-Tesco Enterprise.

Star’s customer base is growing at the rate of 15-20 percent every month, Daboo said on the sidelines of the launch of Tata Capital & SBI Card launch 'Tata Star Card' in collaboration with Star Bazaar.

At present, the company has 41 Star stores they plan to take it to 65 stores by the end of this financial year. It operates across Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur and Bengaluru and plans to venture in to south India in the near future.

According to Daboo, the company will focus on Star market format with stores of size 7,50,000 sq ft.

"We will continue to focus on super markets and will expand in the same locations that we are present in," Daboo said.

Hypermarket stores are between 25,000-50,000 sq ft.

Star market will have full range of fruits, vegetables and entire range of grocery and some of kitchenware, Daboo said.

Out of the current 41 stores, around 10 are hyper markets and the remaining are Star markets.