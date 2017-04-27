TRAI to seek views on capping number of SIMs company can issue to test services

App
Apr 27, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will soon issue a consultation paper to seek views of stakeholders on a proposal to cap the number of SIM cards a company can issue to test its services, according to an official familiar with the development.

Dhirendra Tripathi

Moneycontrol News

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon issue a consultation paper to seek views of stakeholders on a proposal to cap the number of SIM cards a company can issue to test its services, according to an official familiar with the development.

“The department of telecommunications had sent a reference to TRAI around two months back to consider putting a limit on the number of test SIMs. The regulator will now issue a consultation paper on the idea. The paper should be out any time this week,” the official said.

Typically, a company launching its services in a given circle issues such SIMs and does not charge its customers for the services during the test period.

Test SIMs are issued to test the service quality and strength of the network, its ability to handle traffic, to resolve interface and interconnect issues with rival networks and also issues related to number portability that a customer wishing to switch over to the network may face while doing so.

