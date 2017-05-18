TRAI to float paper with eye on making telcos specify minimum speed on data pack

Moneycontrol News

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will soon float a consultation paper seeking views on a proposal that, if implemented, will make it mandatory for service providers to specify a minimum speed on their mobile data packs, an official familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

“We have a situation today where in a certain area, a 3G service is faster than a 4G one. Neither a 3G user nor a 4G user knows today what data speed he would get on his mobile. TRAI wants to remove this anomaly,” the official said. A 4G service is expected to provide the user higher upload and download speeds than a 3G one.

He said the consultation paper was expected to be made public in the first half of next month.

A policy mandating companies to specify the speed exists even now but has never been really implemented, the official said.

"Under the current regime, mobile operators can even get away by telling a user the data speed may drop to zero at certain places. TRAI now wants to set a certain base," the official said.

The official said options before the TRAI included asking the operators to specify data speed with each data pack/plan or specify a certain minimum speed in the home circle.

While companies have notched up impressive growth in users subscribing to their data services in the last one year, the quality of such services in terms of connectivity and speed leaves a lot to be desired. Mandating specification of mobile data speeds is part of the regulator’s constant drive to improve the quality of services for consumers.

The regulator even has a 'TRAI MySpeed' app that allows the user to check the upload and download speed on the mobile on a real-time basis and even offers the user an opportunity to send it the result for further action.

