Apr 07, 2017 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRAI explains why Reliance Jio withdrew Summer Surprise offer

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, TRAI Secretary Sudhir Gupta confirmed that all Jio subscribers who had already made the first recharge of Rs 303 and above will continue to avail of the benefits of the Summer Surprise offer till July 1.

ByPrerna Baruah

A day after Reliance Jio withdrew its Summer Surprise offer on the advice of the country's telecom regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has explained the rationale behind the move.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, TRAI Secretary Sudhir Gupta said the offer was not in accordance with its regulations.

Jio had announced the Summer Surprise offer on March 31, under which it offered three months of complimentary services to subscribers who recharged for Rs 303 and above.

Gupta said the regulator had asked for details of the plan the next day, following which it called for a meeting with Jio officials on April 5.

?We asked the Jio officials if Summer Surprise was a promotional offer like Happy New Year (which let users avail of free calls and 1GB of data daily till March 31). They said it was a special benefit and not a promotional offer,? said Gupta. ?We found that the explanations were not satisfactory and Jio agreed to take back the offer.?

Gupta confirmed that all Jio subscribers who had already made the first recharge of Rs 303 and above will continue to avail of the benefits of the Summer Surprise offer till July 1.

On Thursday evening, Reliance Jio said it would withdraw the Summer Surprise offer "as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days".

On the same day it announced the Summer Surprise offer, Jio extended the deadline for its Jio Prime membership to April 15. The membership allows subscribers to avail of special offers till March 31, 2018 by paying a one-time fee of Rs 99.

 

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.

