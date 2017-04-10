App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 06, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota recalls 23,157 units of Corolla Altis in India

The company, which is part of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation, is recalling 23,157 units of Corolla Altis manufactured between January 2010 to December 2012, a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson told PTI.

Toyota recalls 23,157 units of Corolla Altis in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is recalling 23,157 units of its sedan Corolla Altis in India, as part of the ongoing recall of 2.9 million vehicles globally for defective air bags.

The company, which is part of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation, is recalling 23,157 units of Corolla Altis manufactured between January 2010 to December 2012, a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson told PTI.

Corolla Altis is priced between Rs 15.87 lakh and Rs 19.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The exercise in India is part of Toyota's recall of around 2.9 million vehicles in Japan, China, Oceania and other regions, including its Corolla Axio sedan and RAV4 SUV crossover, due to potentially faulty airbag inflators.

Millions of vehicles have been recalled across the globe due to defective safety airbags manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp.

It has affected vehicle manufacturers across brands, including BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.

Earlier this year in January, Honda had recalled 41,580 units of previous generation of Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags.

tags #air bags #BMW #Business #Corolla Altis #Daimler Trucks #Ford #General Motors #Honda #Mazda #Mitsubishi #Nissan #sedan Corolla Altis #Subaru #Takata Corp #Toyota #Toyota Kirloskar Motor #vehicles

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.