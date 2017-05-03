App
May 03, 2017 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota hikes prices of Fortuner, Innova by up to 2%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased prices of its best-selling models Innova Crysta and Fortuner by up to 2 percent with effect from May.

The company has taken the step due to rising commodity prices although it has not hiked prices of other models it sells in India.

"We are facing a challenge in terms of commodity prices, particularly metals, and therefore in order to offset the impact, we have passed it on to the customers," TKM Director and Senior Vice-President, sales and marketing, N Raja told PTI here.

The company has hiked the prices of its SUV Fortuner by 2 percent and that of Innova Crysta by 1 percent from the beginning of this month, he added.

Fortuner is priced between Rs 26.6 lakh and Rs 31.86 lakh while Innova is tagged between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 21.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, however, did not raise prices of its other models like Etios Series, sedan Corolla and premium sedan Camry.

