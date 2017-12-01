Toyota domestic sales up 13% at 12,734 units in November

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 13 per cent rise in domestic sales at 12,734 units in November.

The company had sold a total of 11,309 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement.

TKM exported 686 units of the Etios series in November 2017 compared to 1,284 in the same month last year, a decline of 46.57 per cent. On the sales performance, TKM Director and Senior Vice- President - Sales and Marketing N Raja said: "The November month has been promising for us with a double digit growth. TKM has sustained a positive growth since last three months."

With maximum utilisation of Plant 1 and maintaining lean inventory the company is trying to reduce the waiting period of Innova and Fortuner for customers, he added.

"With no change in price post cess hike, we hope customers demand will pick up in the upcoming months, Camry Hybrid which is the flagship model will continue to be a significant part of Toyota product lineup," Raja said.