Nov 22, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Total subvention is about 72000 houses in MIG & LIG Together: National Housing Bank

The government recently hiked carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The move will help middle income buyers and help the sector in clearing unsold homes.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sriram Kalyanaraman, MD & CEO of National Housing Bank spoke about the latest happenings in the sector and how this increase in limit will play.

Kalyanaraman said the total subvention is about 72,000 houses in middle-income group (MIG) and lower-income group (LIG) together.

He further said that MIG was announced on December 31 but got operational in April-May 2017 due to code of conduct. As on today we have crossed more than 5,000 units in MIG, he added.

According to him, number of units under the government subvention scheme can double.

Talking about housing finance companies, he said 50 percent of the business of housing finance companies needs to be in the retail sector.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

